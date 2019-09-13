AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.03

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $19.14. AGL Energy shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 1,211,768 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$21.12.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 3.32%. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.89%.

In related news, insider Leslie Hosking acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$19.08 ($13.53) per share, with a total value of A$57,240.00 ($40,595.74). Also, insider Brett Redman 71,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th.

AGL Energy Company Profile (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.