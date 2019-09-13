Agora (OTCMKTS:AGHI) Shares Down 29.1%

Agora Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGHI)’s stock price traded down 29.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Agora (OTCMKTS:AGHI)

Agora Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Geegle Media Inc, engages in the software development business in Canada. It specializes in developing Web, media, and lpTV applications, as well as operating support billing software for VOIP telephony. Agora Holdings, Inc is based in Thornhill, Canada.

