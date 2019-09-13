Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Gap Up to $25.46

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $25.46. Aimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 895,302 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIMT. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 55,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

