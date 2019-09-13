Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after acquiring an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.01. 32,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

