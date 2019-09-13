AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.52 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Gatecoin and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00202843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01141449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022034 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Liqui, IDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Huobi and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

