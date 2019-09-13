AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

About AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.