Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 375,244 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,278,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.