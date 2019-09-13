Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We continue to believe that positive outcomes, on both safety and efficacy, from all four studies is highly likely, and with data directly comparing its outcomes to the current standard of care in both DD and NDD patients, we continue to believe Akebia is well positioned for clinical, regulatory and commercial success. Affirm Buy. $17 PT. We employ a rNPV model, driven by U.S. sales of vadadustat (early 2022 launch, 75% POS, $2.5B peak U.S. sales) and Auryxia (peak sales of $409M in 2024) out to 2028 (zero terminal value) discounted at 12.5%. Risks to our investment thesis and target price include: (1) failure in pivotal Phase 3 vadadustat studies; (2) failure to secure regulatory approval of vadadustat; (3) a smaller than anticipated commercial opportunity due to market size, competition, and/or pricing; and (4) intellectual property opposition.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 75.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 303,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 848,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.