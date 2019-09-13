Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.37. 91,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,196. Albany International has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

