Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.16

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 7689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.67.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Albany International by 576.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Albany International by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

