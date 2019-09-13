Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.34, 100,364 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 668,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXU. TheStreet raised Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 686,372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 165,932 shares during the last quarter.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.