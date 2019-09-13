Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.17. 9,469,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,190,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

