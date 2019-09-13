Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WTER traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 255,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,126. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alkaline Water by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alkaline Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkaline Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkaline Water by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares during the period.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

