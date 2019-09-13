Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.09. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 228,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

