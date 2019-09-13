Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.58.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 636,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,330. Allstate has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,675,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,372,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178,988 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,409,000 after acquiring an additional 204,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after acquiring an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

