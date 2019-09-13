Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 210,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 1,612 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $60,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,115 shares of company stock worth $18,688,805 over the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

