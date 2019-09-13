Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ALLVF opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Altice N.V/EQ has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Altice N.V/EQ Company Profile

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

