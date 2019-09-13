Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 424,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

