American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells $391,652.01 in Stock

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $391,652.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AFG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.69. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

