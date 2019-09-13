American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) SVP Sells $613,830.00 in Stock

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $613,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $106.56. 548,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,248. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $114.65.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1,673.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.