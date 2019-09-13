American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ANAT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.58. 26,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,935. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.69. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $956.68 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 11.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

