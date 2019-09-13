American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

American Pacific (ASX:ABR)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.24), approximately 171,397 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56.

In other American Pacific news, insider Anthony Hall 305,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th.

About American Pacific (ASX:ABR)

American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% owned Fort Cady boron and lithium project located in Southern California. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia.

