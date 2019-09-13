American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357. The stock has a market cap of $198.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.61. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 194.53% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

