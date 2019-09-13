AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

COLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 59,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

