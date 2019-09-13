Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research note on Thursday.

Amerisur Resources stock traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 16.82 ($0.22). 1,660,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.87. The company has a market cap of $204.44 million and a PE ratio of 168.20. Amerisur Resources has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

