Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,449.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,049,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,306. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.