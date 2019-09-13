Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Down 9.1% in August

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,625,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 2,887,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 53.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 30.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,388,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.78. 72,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,845. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

