Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.61. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 970,064 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

In related news, insider Thomas Bowens purchased 7,527,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150,552.08 ($196,722.96).

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

