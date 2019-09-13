Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPSS. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.64.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.