Analysts Anticipate Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $84.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.61 million. Healthequity posted sales of $70.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $345.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.38 million to $346.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $389.54 million, with estimates ranging from $381.18 million to $393.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 853,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,538. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

