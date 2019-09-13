Analysts Set Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) PT at $39.50

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE RDY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.22. 150,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,470,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,688,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 600,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

