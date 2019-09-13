Analysts Set Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Target Price at $14.86

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WATT. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,794. Energous has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 172.39% and a negative net margin of 11,509.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $60,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $70,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $206,612. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Energous by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Energous by 96.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

