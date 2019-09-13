Analyzing InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB) & Its Rivals

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ: ICMB) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.6% and pay out 87.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million $15.62 million 6.88 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors $123.89 million $47.09 million 8.17

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.48% 4.20% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors 10.37% 6.87% 2.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors 274 817 710 37 2.28

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.37%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . competitors beat InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.