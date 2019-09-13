Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,809 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.73. 316,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,599. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

