Apergy (NYSE:APY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Apergy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.90.

NYSE APY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,842. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APY. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Apergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apergy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Apergy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

