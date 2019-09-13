Apex (CPX) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Apex has a market cap of $2.67 million and $61,944.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009346 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

