Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0009

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $695,962.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007296 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

