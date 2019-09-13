AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Binance. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $222,757.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00202843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01141449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022034 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

