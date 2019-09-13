Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptinyx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 1,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,601. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 1,504.24%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

