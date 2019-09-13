Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Decreased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.