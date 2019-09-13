Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Tops $23.97 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00007745 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and approximately $283,952.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

