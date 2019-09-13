ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MT. TheStreet lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.52.

MT traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,543.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 193,798 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

