Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 138,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,425. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.32% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell acquired 9,113 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $264,796. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 170,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

