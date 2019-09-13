Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE) Insider Purchases £18,000 in Stock

Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE) insider Gregory Malcolm Lawless bought 100,000 shares of Arena Events Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,520.19).

Gregory Malcolm Lawless also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arena Events Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Gregory Malcolm Lawless bought 200,000 shares of Arena Events Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,880.44).

ARE stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 19.50 ($0.25). 6,613,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. Arena Events Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Arena Events Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

Arena Events Group Company Profile

Arena Events Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides event rental solutions. It specializes in providing temporary event environments, large-scale event project management, and specialist event equipment. It provides temporary structures, such as simple marquees, triple deck temporary buildings, indoor and outdoor temporary seats, interiors, furniture, and ice rinks, as well as tableware under the Well Dressed Tables brand.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Events Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Events Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.