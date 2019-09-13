Argus (ARGUS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Argus has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. Argus has a total market cap of $473.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00139149 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,331.53 or 1.00085633 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

