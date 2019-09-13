Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $197,098.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,313.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.01737837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.96 or 0.02880129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00667979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00713059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00059875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00430103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

