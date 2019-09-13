Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARWR. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,243. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,609.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.