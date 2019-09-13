Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of ARTNA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $350.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

