ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Up 9.3%

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares were up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 152,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 20,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

