Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of ASPU stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 151.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 530,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 319,999 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,326,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 106,463 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 113.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75,854 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Aspen Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Aspen Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

